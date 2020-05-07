Professional sport to return at Alert Level 2

The Highlanders will be able to return to play in a domestic Super Rugby competition at Alert Level 2. Photo: Getty Images

A move to Alert Level 2 will bring good news for sports fans.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has confirmed professional sports will be able to resume domestically with the necessary public health measures in place.

Super Rugby and netball's ANZ Premiership have already confirmed their intentions to return and are working through what that will look like.

Games will be played at empty stadiums as the rules around mass gatherings still apply.

There may also need to be some modifications to training, play and competition and Sport NZ is working with the major codes and WorkSafe to put them into practice.

“Moving to Alert Level 2 continues to expand the opportunities for sport and recreation and reintroduces the opportunity for competitive sport – both at a local and professional level," Robertson said.

“Obviously, the paramount concern is that a return to competitive sport is done safely. This means ensuring there are systems in place to implement public health measures such as contact tracing and hygiene requirements to create a safe environment.

“Some sports will be able to return to play more quickly than others while the necessary health requirements, modifications and restrictions on non-essential inter-regional travel are worked through.

“Sports bodies are putting in a lot of work to get the pro-sport leagues going. But let me be clear that competitions will only start when all the public health guidelines are met, so we will continue to support these sports as they work through the necessary requirements to resume play safely.”