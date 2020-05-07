Hairdressers to reopen at alert level 2

gettyimages-531366959.jpg Hairdressers will be able to reopen at alert level 2. Photo: Getty Images

The time is nearly here for you to head along to your local hairdresser or barber and finally get that long-awaited tidy up.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given the green light to reopen but only after the country made the move to alert level 2.

However, your local would not look the same as the last time you were able to get a trim over a month ago before the lockdown began.

Staff would be forced to wear appropriate protective equipment, maintain good hygiene practices and minimise contact to the extend possible.

A robust contact tracing system would also be implemented to ensure people could be contacted should they need to be.

Specific guidance was being developed by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment and WorkSafe.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced there was one new Covid-19 case today. The new case was linked to the Matamata cluster.

The Waikato DHB was calling for anyone in the area to seek advice if they want to be tested, he said.

The total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases is 1489, and 1332 people had recovered, or 89 per cent of all cases.

There were two people in hospital. The death toll from Covid-19 in New Zealand remained at 21.

Testing was higher than 7000 yesterday for the first time and Bloomfield said it was a good sign as DHBs were getting ready for surveillance testing.

He said a review had been completed into the use of masks in the general public, and there were risks and benefits for wearing masks.

