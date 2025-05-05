Deputy Police Commissioner still on leave four months after suspension

Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming. Photo: RNZ

The country's second-most powerful police officer remains on leave, four months after he was suspended pending a criminal investigation.

Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming is under investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and the New Zealand Police.

The nature of the allegations against him cannot be reported.

A police spokesperson confirmed to RNZ on Monday there was no update regarding the investigation.

On Monday, his lawyer told RNZ McSkimming had no comment.

In January, in a statement from his lawyer, McSkimming confirmed he had been suspended since before Christmas on full pay, pending a criminal investigation.

"He remains on full pay, pending a criminal investigation. When any police officer faces an investigation of this nature, they are typically suspended from duty," the statement said.

"Mr McSkimming is cooperating fully with Police and looks forward to the investigation being concluded swiftly, after which he expects to resume his duties as Deputy Commissioner."

McSkimming was one of the final two candidates for New Zealand's top cop job last year, with Richard Chambers eventually appointed Police Commissioner.

McSkimming was promoted to statutory deputy commissioner in 2023 on the recommendation of then-prime minister Chris Hipkins.

The role comes with a higher pay packet and status than standard deputy commissioners.

Late last year he was overseeing road policing and operational services, which include strategy, media and communications, risk and assurance, and firearms regulation and reform.

During his appointment process, it was noted he had a "relatively unique career path", working at police headquarters since 2010 across a range of areas: strategy, service delivery, resolution, financial planning, arms admin, ICT and infrastructure.

McSkimming joined the police in 1996 and worked on the frontline in Auckland and Southland.

He has also been responsible for large restructures - as well as managing police IT systems, property portfolio, vehicles, and launching the 105 non-emergency number.