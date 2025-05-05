Fire at Auckland McDonald's 'suspious'

A fire at a McDonald's in the Auckland suburb of Pakuranga is being treated as suspicious, Fire and Emergency NZ say.

Police and fire crews were called to the blaze in Pakuranga Rd about 3pm today.

At this stage, there were no reports of injury, police said.

People were evacuated from nearby buildings as a precaution.

Pakuranga Rd was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

Fire and Emergency NZ said crews arrived shortly after 3pm to find the restaurant "fully alight". Photo: RNZ

Fenz said it sent six fire trucks to the scene and crews arrived shortly after 3pm to find the fast-food restaurant "fully alight".

They say the building was fully engulfed, but all staff and customers were safely evacuated.

A McDonald's spokesperson confirmed the fire was at their Pakuranga restaurant.

"The McDonald's Pakuranga restaurant has suffered significant damage as the result of a fire on Monday afternoon.

"Procedures were followed to alert emergency services and safely evacuate customers and staff. McDonald's is assisting emergency services as they begin the investigation into the cause of the fire."

Fire engulfs the fast-food restaurant. Photo: Supplied/Simon Richards

A worker at the Z petrol station next door said there was a lot of smoke and they could see flames. They had closed the station down and moved away from it.

Reverend Amos Muzodiwa, from the nearby Trinity Church, said he saw a big fireball and could still hear explosions when he spoke to RNZ about 3.25pm.

"It started around the play area from what I could see initially but it has now engulfed the whole building. There was a lot of smoke, a thick black cloud."

It appeared to him it has started near the children's playground.