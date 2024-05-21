Seven records fall at school championships

Caleb Ludlow. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Seven records fell at the Otago secondary school swimming championships on Sunday.

Dunstan swimmer Caleb Ludlow had a busy event and had a hand in four of the records set at Moana Pool.

He set a record in the boys 15 and over 50m breaststroke with 30.73sec, bettering the previous record of 30.84sec set by Tane Govaerts-Paul (King’s) in 2017.

Ludlow also bettered his own record in the 100m breaststroke, finishing in 1min 06.44, 1.78sec faster than his time at last year’s event.

He was also part of Dunstan’s mixed and men’s relay teams that broke new ground.

Ludlow, Liam Rees, Luke Johnson and Thomas Coney finished the boys 4x50m medley in 1min 53.37sec, lowering the previous record of 1min 53.79sec set by John McGlashan in 2017.

Ludlow, Rees and Coney then joined forces with Sophie Winter to break the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay in 1min 44.27sec. They slashed 4sec off the previous record set by Dunstan in 2023.

Heidi Winter (Te Aho o Te Kura Ponunamu) broke two secondary school records at the event.

She finished the girls 15 and over 100m individual medley in 1min 08.08sec to lower the previous record of 1min 09.21sec set by Jordan Summers (Columba) in 2018.

Winter also finished the 100m backstroke in 1min 06.82sec to break the record of 1min 07.80sec, set by Tiana Mansfield (St Kevin’s) in 2018.

King’s swimmer Alfie Weatherston-Harvey obliterated the boys 15 and over 400m freestyle record.

Weatherston-Harvey finished in 4min 14.96sec to better the time of 4min 29.57sec set by Ewan Beadell (John McGlashan) at last year’s event.