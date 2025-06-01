Crash test dunnies: Car ploughs into public toilets

Photo: Waitaki District Council

Some Oamaru public toilets are now closed for business after a car ploughed into them overnight.

In a Facebook post this morning, the Waitaki District Council said the Awamoa public toilets were closed, after "someone has managed to drive a car" into them overnight.

“And, as you can see, caused some significant damage.”

The council said the site was now unsafe so the toilets would be closed until repairs could be done.

People would need to use the other public toilets, the closest being in Itchen St.

- APL