Filly's track-record run turns heads

Nemera Franco and driver Craig Thornley are low flying as she heads for a win in track-record time at Gore yesterday. Photo: Jonny Turner

Canterbury filly Nemera Filly smashed the clock and broke her rivals' hearts at Gore yesterday.

The Steven McRae-trained 3yr-old unleashed a wicked sprint to score her second win in only her second start.

Nemera Franco's 2.41.4 winning time for the 2200m of race 6 took 1.8sec off Champagne Princess' 15-year-old track record.

Though he knows the horse has her share of ability, McRae was not expecting such a dashing performance from her.

''Today answered a few questions. I was not sure going into the race,'' the trainer said yesterday.

''It was a pleasant surprise.

''There would not be a lot of 3yr-old fillies would have done what she did.''

McRae has taken a cautious approach to the filly's career after she underwent a breathing operation last season.

''We really liked her as a 2yr-old; we thought she was a classic filly then, but she had to have a wind operation when she was ready to qualify.

''She had shown glimpses of what we thought she had before but today was a big step forward.''

The horse would have a spell before possibly returning to qualify for the Southland Oaks final, McRae said.

Nemera Franco's performance also vindicated driver Craig Thornley's decision to head to the Gore meeting after a full book of drives the previous day at Westport.

Thornley would make the long trip back to Westport to drive again but the trip south was more than worth it after the horse's performance, he said.

Back In The Day was as impressive as Nemera Franco was in winning race 9. Trainer-driver Tony Holland looped the field with the pacer in the final lap and they ran away for a crushing seven-length win.

Canterbury trainer-driver Mark Jones had contrasting fortunes with two 3yr-old fillies he brought to Gore yesterday.

Liberty Rose was in contention in race 2 when she veered sharply sideways and collided with rival Chinook Winds late in the run home.

Chinook Winds' driver, Robin Swain, was lucky to stay in the cart, such was the contact Liberty Rose made with his sulky.

The pair did remarkably well to recover and win the race, while Liberty Rose went home in disgrace.

Jones turned his fortunes around quickly by winning race 3 with Rock N Joy.

The filly is the first foal from Southern-bred mare Joyfuljoy, who was bred by Clark Barron and the late Alex McDonald.

Joyfuljoy won 11 races for Mark Purdon and Grant Payne's stable before being exported to Australia.

Rock N Joy was bred and is raced from Australia and is likely to do return there to race from Mark Jones' Menangle stable over winter.