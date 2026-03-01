ODT Racing Chat: Otago Classics Day 26

On ODT Racing Chat brought to you by Fred's Fencing we are out at Wingatui today and bringing you all the action from the Otago Racing Club's first ever $ million day. We catch up with Matt Smith from Entain to find out why they are investing so heavily into the local racing scene. We talk to some of the characters in the on the ODT lawn. We mix and mingle with some of the sponsors. Then we get up close and personal wth the Dakota Boutique Fashion in the Field and talk to all the winners. And if that is not enough we catch up with NZ's best jockey Opie Bosson. So stay with us it's a fascinating watch.