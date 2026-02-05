ODT Racing Chat: Hazlett Stakes

On ODT Racing Chat today, brought to you by Craig's Investment Partners, we preview the Otago Racing Club's Waitangi weekend meeting, including the time-honoured Hazlett Stakes.

We talk to GM Noelle Prince about what the cancellation of the big day at Gore last weekend means to the industry.

We check out the family fun day at Wingatui on Saturday and how the planning is going for the Classics Day at the end of the month with over a $1 million in stakes.

We talk to local trainer Terry Kennedy about why the roads are always shut out here and the chances of his 10 runners on Saturday.

We finish the best tipster in the South who steers us into the "gold plated winners" of the Hazlett and the Gore Cup.

You heard it here first.