ODT Rugby Chat: On the road for the White Horse Cup

ODT Rugby Chat, brought to you by Garador, is on the road this week as we endeavour to find out what is happening with New Zealand's most famous trophy the White Horse Cup this weekend.

We ask Upper Clutha President Blue Simon for a please explain as to why the "Horse" is been played for away from the home of the holders?

We talk to both captains Oliver Sterling from Upper Clutha and Jack Wild from Maniototo and find out who takes the trophy home?

Finally, we check on how the after match of the century will go at the Queenstown Events Centre.