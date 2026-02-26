ODT Racing Chat: Southern Mile preview

On ODT Racing Chat, brought to you by Fred's Fencing, we are out at Wingatui previewing the first $1 million race day hosted by the Otago Racing Club.

It's Champions Day on Saturday and we talk to the club's general manager, Noelle Prince, about what we can expect.

The four big races are worth over $600,000 - so the fields are oozing with talent.

There are DJs aplenty and yes, there is an after party and the biggest Fashions in the Field with the biggest prize.

The world's best tipsters Blake Prince and jockey Corey Campbell tip out the winners of the big races - and they didn't miss on the last Racing Chat, so stay glued!