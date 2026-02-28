Dual-gaited Dynasty sews up win

Dynasty claims her second win as a trotter when successful at Addinton on Wednesday night. Photo: HRNZ

For a horse that "runs along like a sewing machine" Dynasty is not going too badly.

The 5-year-old mare easily accounted for her rivals in the rating 35-40 mobile trot at Addington on Wednesday.

It was her second win as a trotter and came less than a fortnight after she raced against some of the country’s top pacing mares, including Debbie Lincoln and Arafura and co, in the group 1 NZ Breeders Stakes.

Previous to that she finished fourth in the group 2 Premier Mares Championship.

So why the change in gait?

"She’s found her mark as a pacer and she’s just behind the best mares so we thought we’d make the swap," trainer-driver Bob Butt said.

Her first trotting win also came at Addington in May last year.

She was unrushed from behind the mobile on Wednesday and was last with a circuit left.

At around the 1000 mark Butt circled the field three-wide and then cleared out, turning for home to win by four lengths.

"She did it pretty easy but she’s not the nicest trotter to drive. She runs along like a sewing machine," Butt said.

"But she enjoys doing it."

Dynasty is raced by Butt’s grandparents, Robin and Jackie, who were on course to see her win.

It was Dynasty’s first win since coming from near last at the Harness 5000 meeting at Ashburton in December.

Altogether she has now had eight wins — six as a pacer and two as a trotter.

Wednesday night’s performance would suggest she has a few more in store.

By Dave Di Somma

Harness News Desk