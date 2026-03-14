Ronaldo getting set for group 1

New Plymouth trainer Robbie Patterson looks to have an exciting juvenile on his hands in Ronaldo, and he is hoping the son of Ribchester can score again at Whanganui today.

Ronaldo has yet to be beaten in four public hit-outs to date, including in his debut over 1200m at his home track last month, and he will be out to continue his wining ways in the Palamountains Nutrition 2YO (1200m) this weekend.

"He is a gorgeous horse," Patterson said.

"He has got a beautiful draw [2] and he will put himself right there. I imagine his ability will take him a fair way."

A tilt at elite level is calling Ronaldo who is set to head to Trentham in a fortnight to contest the group 1 Manawatu Sires’ Produce Stakes (1400m), and Patterson believes today’s run will have his charge cherry ripe for the 2-year-old feature.

"He is getting ready for two weeks in the Sires’ Produce and he hasn’t put a foot wrong since he won first-up," Patterson said.

"I am really excited about seeing him go around again."

Ronaldo is a $1.75 favourite with TAB Bookmakers for today’s contest and he isat $10 on their futures market for the Sires’ Produce.

Patterson will head to Whanganui with just one other runner in Ma Te Wa, and he too is getting ready for a Trentham assignment.

The Time Test gelding has hardly put a foot wrong this preparation, winning two and being runner-up in his four starts this season.

His only unplaced run came in the group 3 Phar Lap Trophy (1600m) when seventh.

"He didn’t get any luck that day. He got back and on the inside in unfamiliar territory for him and the breaks never came," Patterson said.

Ma Te Wa bounced back with a last-start victory over 1400m and Patterson is looking forward to lining him up in the Shane Stone Builders Open (1340m) today before the listed Bramco Granite & Marble Flying Handicap (1400m) a fortnight later.

"It was only a four-horse field [last start] but he beat a reasonable horse home from our stable in Our Jumala," Patterson said.

"He had a quiet few days after that and I looked at the Flying Handicap as an option for him, so I thought this would be a good one to kick him back off in.

Ma Te Wa heads the market for his Whanganui assignment at $1.90. Old Bill Bone is the next fancied runner at $6.50.

Patterson is tipping a bright future for Ma Te Wa and believes the best is yet to come. — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

By Joshua Smith