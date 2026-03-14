Obituary: Ian Balding, horse trainer

British racehorse trainer Ian Balding circa 1970. Photo: Getty Images

Ian Balding was a leading figure in British horse racing. A talented jockey he was an even better trainer and his client list read like a who’s who of racing — including Queen Elizabeth II. His best-performed horse was 1971 Epsom Derby winner Mill Reef, which also won the Eclipse Stakes, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe — making Balding the champion trainer of that year. He retired in 2002 and handed over the licence to his son Andrew. His other child, Clare, is a well-known broadcaster. Ian Balding died on January 2, aged 87. — Agencies/Allied Media