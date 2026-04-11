Morrison pair poised for big efforts

John Morrison trains Jesse Owens and Giorgio Denario, both of whom look big winning chances at Winton tomorrow. PHOTO: FILE

John Morrison has chosen Winton’s big meeting tomorrow to unleash two of his most promising horses.

Formerly a regular in the southern driving ranks, Morrison will be back in the South with a small but powerful team to step out at Central Southland Raceway.

Morrison has had to be patient with both Jesse Owens and Giorgio Denario since their impressive last-start victories at Ashburton.

But given that the pair went stride for stride in a recent Addington trial, it looks ready to pay off.

Jesse Owens has not been seen since his New Zealand Cup week victory at Ashburton owing to a minor hoof issue.

While frustrating, the pacer gets his chance to make up for lost time from barrier 1 at Winton for junior driver Max Hill.

"I think the one draw should really suit him," Morrison said.

"He is a speedy horse and actually better with a sit, but it will be up to Max to decide how he wants to play it.

"He knows all of the form of the horses down there.

"If he was able to sit in behind one of the better chances that would be ideal, but he may want to stay in front.

"I am happy with the horse and his last trial was good. He should be a pretty good chance."

Giorgio Denario was an impressive winner of his most recent start, also at Ashburton during New Zealand Cup week.

A lack of suitable races at the time meant Morrison also put the pacer aside.

The 3-year-old is back in action tomorrow in time for the last heat of the Southern Supremacy Stakes Series.

Giorgio Denario has looked a classy type during his short career and Morrison knows he is going to have to be to measure up at Winton.

"He is a nice horse with a good future."

"We haven’t had to ask him for too much so far so we will get a good line on him."

"It is a very good field and from the draw [7] he might have to be driven for one run. He is fresh up."

"We are hoping he can qualify for the Supremacy. It won’t be easy but going forward he is a nice horse."

Morrison also brings Glaucus south for tomorrow’s finale.

The pacer had his first start in almost three years at Ashburton late last month.

"I am hoping he can go well for his owners because they have been very patient.

"He has had a lot of little niggles that have taken a while to get over.

"He is working near enough and hopefully he can go a handy race."

Morrison takes the reins behind Glaucus, as well as Giorgio Denario.