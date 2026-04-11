These five runners worth keeping on your radar

The Queens Gambit is classy enough to win tomorrow despite drawing the outside gate over a mile. PHOTO: HRNZ

MOOR MOONLIGHT

Race 3

This classy trotting mare looks one of the hardest horses to beat on the Winton card.

Moor Moonlight was surprisingly beaten in her last start at Ascot Park, though she had to work hard over 2700m.

With more time to prep for this race and a workout win to keep her ticking over, I expect to see her at her best this time.

She slots into a lower-grade trot against opposition that looks well within her range, meaning she should take a power of beating.

I’M THE BOSS

Race 6

Beating the Kindergarten Stakes winner is outstanding form to bring to a fillies’ race.

Though there were no flash times in the trial, it is clearly great form.

The filly then returned to the trials and won again, a month later.

Looking at Sunday’s fillies’ feature, Validation is a deserved favourite on her exposed form combined with her draw advantage over I’m The Boss.

I’m The Boss is the lone second-row runner, which means she is going to give the favourite some kind of head-start in the running.

Tomorrow may or may not be her day, but I’m The Boss is clearly a horse to keep a close eye.

TOSANA

Race 7

I have to say was surprised Tosana wasn’t installed the early favourite for the Vetsouth Equine SSBA Southern Belle Speed Series Final.

She’s got great form, plenty of early speed and a good barrier draw to use.

Her last-start second at Ascot Park in fast time was excellent.

She drew eight there and made up plenty of ground to run a close second.

Tosana is much better off in barrier 3 in what is a deeper field.

But considering her form through all of the heats of the series, she looks a great each-way chance.

THE QUEENS GAMBIT

Race 5

Drawing the outside of the arm over the Winton mile might be enough to put some off, but The Queens Gambit has the game to overcome it.

But the key is she lands in a surprisingly winnable Southern Oaks heat.

Just four starts ago, this filly was second at group 1 level, which is a feat that is likely outside the range of many of her rivals.

The Queens Gambit has trialled well behind quality types and looks ready for a big resumption tomorrow.

Despite the draw, she’s a big winning threat.

ROGER THAT

Race 1

Now don’t think for a second I am tipping a red hot favourite in a four-horse field.

Instead, it will be vitally important to see how Roger That performs before the group 1 Diamond Creek Farm Classic on Diamonds Day.

Everyone knows Tour Party is the clear top pick among New Zealand’s 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings.

But he’s in the paddock and won’t be heading to Ascot Park for Diamonds Day.

In their early trials, Roger That didn’t look at all inferior to his stablemate, so it will be interesting to see what he can produce after a brief freshener.

Last month’s Kindergarten Stakes was reasonably wide open, with a few bigger names failing to impress, so Roger That could put himself right in group 1 contention with a good effort tomorrow.