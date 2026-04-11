Forward Roger That looks tough to beat

Roger That will be looking to make it two wins from two starts when he lines up in the juvenile race for colts and geldings at Winton tomorrow. PHOTO: SOUTHERN HARNESS RACING

Cran and Chrissie Dalgety are hoping they can cap a massive weekend with success at Winton tomorrow.

The Canterbury trainers have runners lining up throughout New Zealand this weekend, including a strong team at Central Southland Raceway.

The Dalgetys bring 2-year-old Roger That south for his second start in the Murray Gray Memorial.

The pacer was freshened after an impressive debut win at Addington and is now back in action before the group 1 Diamond Creek Farm Classic later this month.

"That wee break we gave him has turned out to be a real blessing," Cran Dalgety said.

"He was going well before but we have been thrilled with the way he has come back.

"It is probably the perfect starting point for him to get going on Sunday, with the small field.

"He’s only had one trial but it was a very good one against nice horses.

"This race will bring him on ahead of the group 1 but he is forward enough to be tough to beat."

The combination of Cran, Chrissie and Carter Dalgety will be out to complete a cups double with Franco Sinatra tomorrow.

The pacer cleared out for an easy win in the Wyndham Cup late last month and he now has the All Lay Carpets & Drapes Winton Cup in his sights.

"He made a great beginning in the Wyndham Cup which really set things up.

"If he could make another it would be a huge help off the 30m handicap.

"We brought him back home after that last race and he has really thrived.

"He’s been in a great space and we are hoping he can show it on the track again."

The Queens Gambit heads to Winton in an attempt to qualify for the group 2 Southern Oaks Final.

The filly trialled with Roger That in a nice hit-out before her return.

"She’s come back well and she’s had two nice trials to get her ready.

"Drawing the outside of the gate won’t make it easy but they will definitely know she is there."

The Dalgety stable also have Marble Arch in thes heat of the Alabar Southern Supremacy Stakes.

The 3-year-old has not missed a placing in his three starts to date.

The Dalgetys also line up Bettor Than Lizzy in the Vetsouth SSBA Southern Belle Speed Series Final.