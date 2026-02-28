Five horses who may just help you have a good day

Punters will need to be on their game with two very even group races set down for tomorrow’s Macca Lodge Northern Southland Cup Day. Racing writer Jonny Turner has delved into the form for the Ascot Park meeting and delivered five horses to follow.

PRINCESS lISA

Race 1

After winning nicely at Winton on Thursday, this mare will attempt to make it two from two in Southland.

Princess Lisa kept digging in to score a handy victory in respectable time at Central Southland Raceway and the best part was it was penalty-free.

She takes on what could be described as a slightly harder lineup tomorrow, but it still looks well within her range.

Crucially, Princess Lisa draws barrier 1 over the 1700m sprint trip around the tighter Ascot circuit.

All of these factors point to her being very hard to beat.

BOWLEM OVER

Race 4

After facing a much less suitable task at Winton on Thursday, the stars look to have aligned for Bowlem Over tomorrow.

Barrier 2 and the tight-turning Ascot Park track are right up the front-runner’s alley.

Another plus is the booking of Matthew Williamson, who seems to click with this pacer.

I am expecting Bowlem Over to use his good early speed to find the lead and take plenty of catching.

There doesn’t look to be the potential for too much mid-race pressure, which is another plus.

After opening a longer third favourite, Bowlem Over looks a nice value option.

ALWAYS DREAMING

Race 8

Always Dreaming could be the smartest play in the Northern Southland Cup.

This field for the feature event is extremely even and there is barely a horse in it that doesn’t have genuine winning claims.

Always Dreaming is right among those winning chances, which are only boosted by his standing-start manners.

His ability to make a flying beginning could put him in the perfect spot near the pace, which is vital at Ascot Park.

If that’s the case he could also, in effect, have a head-start on his main rivals as he turns and heads for home.

HAVTIMEWILLFLY

Race 9

In what looms as a possible head-to-head battle, I am sticking with this progressive filly.

Both Havtimewillfly and Ebonezy are classy types who are sure to be real contenders come Southern Oaks time.

Either can win with the way the barrier draws have set up tomorrow, they could be tracking each other.

I’m going with the slightly more proven of the two in Havtimewillfly.

Her last-start fifth at Addington was excellent, in a tougher race than this.

In a quinella of the day scenario, she gets the nod, only just.

AH DINNAE KEN

Race 7

In what could be another smart play, Ah Dinnae Ken looks like another good option for punters.

She takes on a very deserving favourite in Moor Moonlight, who will be hard to beat.

But the favourite has to start from 10m over 2200m, which is no easy task.

Traffic alone could prove tricky for Moor Moonlight, which could place her at a disadvantage compared to Ah Dinnae Ken.

Ah Dinnae Ken was outstanding in winning at Ascot Park before she made a mistake over the Gore grass track crossing in her last start.

Forgive her that error and consider her tomorrow.

Handicaps over sprint trips have undone many good horses — the question is what sort of impact they will have on these two talented trotters.