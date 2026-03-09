Road To Paris provides James with 7th Derby winner

The name Roger James is synonymous with the New Zealand Derby and the Cambridge conditioner and training partner Roger Wellwood produced the quinella in this year’s edition with Road To Paris and Autumn Glory at Ellerslie on Saturday.

James had won the feature 3-year-old staying contest six times, starting with freakish filly Tidal Light in partnership with Jim Giibs in 1986, and 40 years later he made it win No7, and his second with Wellwood.

The application of side winkers looked to have worked the oracle on the son of Circus Maximus as he lobbed along near the tail of the field for rider George Rooke before slowly improving at the 600m on the back of stablemate and New Zealand Oaks runner-up Autumn Glory.

They stormed to the front at the 250m and set down to fight out a nail-biting finish which went in favour of Road To Paris by a length. Geneva was third.

The drama did not end there though as Road To Paris dumped Rooke as they cantered back to the birdcage, then shortly afterwards the protest siren sounded with a judicial inquiry convened to look at alleged interference by the winner against both placegetters over the final 150m.

Despite some definite tightening from Road To Paris, the protest was dismissed.

"I’m elated as we were super happy with all three of our horses," James said.

"We felt we had a huge show until the barriers came out — Road To Paris [13], Ariadne [14], Autumn Glory [15] — and we were pretty deflated.

"There were two super rides on the first two and, in fact, all three rides were huge. There is a big buildup to these days and this is very special.

"I think we may look at Sydney with the winner if he comes through this, but I think the filly has probably done enough for now."

• In what could be her swansong in New Zealand, class mare Legarto stormed home to collar a game Waitak to win the group 1 Bonecrusher New Zealand Stakes (2000m).

It made for a welcome change of luck for trainers Ken and Bev Kelso who had to endure the nightmare scenario of their sprinter Alabama Lass crashing through the running rail when set for victory in the King’s Plate two races earlier.

Punters were prepared to disregard Legarto’s seemingly average race record of just one win from six starts at Ellerslie by installing her the $2.30 favourite.

Rider Opie Bosson was content to sit back on the daughter of Proisir, allowing Australian raider Kingswood to set a steady pace in front before moving into contention from the 600m.

Kingswood went for gold on the corner but was headed by Waitak, who looked set for victory at the 150m before Bosson and Legarto appeared out wide and charged after him. They hit the line a head to the good of Waitak with Tuxedo third.

"It is really what they call the ups and downs of racing after what happened in the sprint," Kelso said.

"I’m very proud of this mare as she is one out of the box and a horse you only get once in a lifetime.

"It’s quite an emotional win as it is probably the last time you will see her on a New Zealand race track.

"Alabama Lass is fine, just a bit stiff and sore obviously and with a wound high up on her back, but she can go out for a spell now."

The Australian Cup could be an option for Legarto, he said. — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

By Kevin Robertson