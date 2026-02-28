Take After Me enjoying retirement

Take After Me notches a win at Addington. Photos: HRNZ

Harness racing history-maker Take After Me has entered a new chapter in his life — retirement.

The dual-gaited veteran was the first, and so far only, horse in this country to have had over 400 starts.

That happened in March last year. The only other horses to have gone anywhere near Take After Me’s record are Alexy (347) and Danke (300).

Now at the ripe old age of 15 and after a total 420 starts, the Holmes Hanover gelding’s racing days are over and he is settling into his new life in Marlborough.

Bred by Fred and Jan Scott, Take After Me, aka Rocky, had 124 starts and four wins as a pacer and 296 as a trotter for 17 wins.

Fred took over the training of Take After Me in March 2021 from son Glenn who was battling cancer.

He died, aged 50, shortly after.

Under Fred’s watch, Take After Me notched up another 10 wins, the most poignant being one at Methven just one day before Glenn’s funeral.

"That was very emotional for us as a family," says Jan.

Take After Me’s last race was an eighth at Timaru last December.

"His heart just wasn’t in it any more, so we decided to retire him," Scott said.

And he had a ready-made home to go to.

Sarah Jane Haughey, who works as a ranger for the Department of Conservation in Blenheim, had been talking to the Scott family about Take After Me’s retirement after a chance meeting at Waterlea Raceway in 2024.

"I was wanting to find out how I could go about getting into driving. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and Fred was there washing down Rocky and we started talking.

"Fred mentioned that Rocky wasn’t too far away from retirement and I said I was interested in getting another standardbred."

Take After Me’s breeders Fred Scott, who also trained the horse, and Jan Scott.

Her first standardbred was Earl’s Lady, a winner of seven from 2008 to 2010.

Haughey met up with the Scotts again at the Blenheim races in January.

One thing led to another and by the middle of February he was on a truck heading north.

"It wasn’t easy — there were a few tears," Jan Scott said.

"He’s been with us all his life."

The Scotts though are happy with the decision and the way things have panned out for their Rocky.

"Sarah Jane’s been great. We have already had some photos and videos of him and she’s told us we are welcome to visit anytime — it’s been perfect."

As for Haughey she is delighted too.

Take After Me is now in a paddock adjoining a local winery in the country’s sunshine capital and she has already started re-educating him to saddle.

"I threw a saddle on him and he was as good as gold with the tacking up but he has some anxiety about me getting me on to him — I haven’t done that yet."

"I’ll just take my time with him and I appreciate it’s been a huge adjustment for him already."

Haughey has been around horses most of her life and all going well Take After Me is going to see a lot of the great outdoors.

"I do a fair bit of pig hunting and deer stalking ... . whether he’s the main horse or a pack horse, let’s just wait and see."

Either way new adventures await and they will be a world away from his old life as the country’s most raced standardbred.

By Dave Di Somma

Harness News Desk