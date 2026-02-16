Double duties pay off for Price

Hello Hayley wins the Southland Guineas at Ascot Park on Saturday. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

Trainer Sophie Price had a good excuse for briefly putting aside her regular clerk of the course duties at Invercargill on Saturday.

She watched her promising 3-year-old filly Hello Hayley win the listed Southland Guineas.

Price, who prepares a small team from her Winton stable, has had the daughter of Hello Youmzain in her team since late last year after she had one run for Karaka-based trainer Lance Noble.

Successful second up at Ascot Park, Hello Hayley finished sixth in the listed NZB Airfreight Stakes at Wingatui before producing another game effort for fourth behind race-rival Luna Capella over 1200m a month ago.

Rider Donovan Cooper was prepared to play a waiting game with Hello Hayley as he allowed her to find her feet in the early rush and was still last of the 14 runners with a little under 600m to run.

Cooper and Hello Hayley stuck hard up against the running rail turning for home and, when the gaps opened up, she barged through and sprinted clear to defeat last-start nemesis Luna Capella by a length.

Price had a smile a mile wide as she described the juggling act she goes through when she has runners in on a raceday at which she is officiating, especially as she was returning from a painful leg injury.

"That was very impressive, even though I did think she was a little underdone," Price said.

"I thought we might have won the Gore Guineas and maybe this field might have been a bit too tough for her.

"Blinkers on and she has got the job done and they have definitely improved her.

"I watched the race from the corner [home bend] as it can be pretty tough and especially today as it is my first day back after rupturing my calf muscle.

"The other clerk, Sarah Beck, has been riding her for me so she has done a good job with her.

"It’s just wonderful to win as this is for a great group of owners who will be having a lot of fun."

Cooper was also full of praise for the effort of his mount.

"I thought I would take her back today because I knew there might be a little bit of carnage early on," he said.

"We got to bide our time before I asked the question at the 600m... but boy was she tough and what acceleration she has got.

"I definitely think the blinkers on played a big part as she was a lot more focused and she is pretty exciting."

Bred by Cambridge Stud principals Sir Brendan and Lady Jo Lindsay, Hello Hayley is out of Thorn Park mare Hayley Grace and is closely related to multiple group 1 winner Te Akau Shark.

She has now won two of her six starts for just under $100,000 in prizemoney. — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

By Kevin Robertson