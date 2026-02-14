The Big Lebowski poised for hat-trick

Backmarker The Big Lebowski looks the one to beat in the Gore Town & Country Club Summer Cup tomorrow despite his 40m handicap. PHOTO: RACE IMAGES

Great memories are sure to come flooding back if The Big Lebowski can continue his brilliant form in the Gore Town & Country Club Summer Cup tomorrow.

The big-striding pacer will be out to seal a hat-trick of cup race victories after claiming the recent Riverton and Waikouaiti Cups for trainer Brett Gray.

Gore’s Summer Cup is part of a bumper race day which celebrates the Gore Harness Racing Club reaching its 125th year.

The Big Lebowski was bred and developed in Eastern Southland by Robin Swain, who has made a huge contribution to harness racing in the region.

The 9-year-old is from a family with which Swain and the late Colin Baynes had outstanding success.

Both Baynes and Swain and their star horses will be recognised at the club’s 125-year celebration.

The Big Lebowski powered to an emphatic win in the Waikouaiti Cup from the same 40m handicap he faces at Gore.

While his challenge over a slightly shorter distance tomorrow looks similar, his trainer knows it will not be easy.

"The horse is going great. He is in a good space at the moment and I am pretty hopeful he will go another nice race," Gray said.

"It is probably another step up for him this week with the field he’s racing.

"But I have been quite happy with him and the longer distances on the grass suit him, so hopefully he’s not too far away."

Horses with local connections will carry special Gore HRC 125-year colours in all races.

Dan Anderson, aboard Julie Jaccka owned by club stalwarts Charlie and Ailsa Smaill, will wear the silks in the Kim McDowall Painting Gore Summer Trotting Cup.

Gray and the Smaills also have last-start winner Jaccka Ace stepping out.

"He is actually coming down in grade after that win, so if he does everything right again he would have to be a pretty good chance."

Gray starts two more trotters in Daisymerollin and Franco Hefner.

"Franco Hefner is stepping up. It is never easy for a trotter coming out of maidens but he is a nice horse and is a good chance if he can do everything right.

"Daisymerollin will have to bring her manners too after her wee mistake at Riverton.

"If she trots she won’t be far away I wouldn’t think."

Riverton grass winner Arma Forrest looks an each-way chance for the Gray team despite drawing wide in barrier 8.

Havtimefordiamonds also steps back out on grass for the stable after placing in her last attempt on the surface.

With two runners from his own barn, Robin Swain will be out to complete a unique double.

As well as a potential win as a breeder with The Big Lebowski, Swain will be out to score with either Bowlem Over and Magnetic Beckers who both start in Gore’s finale.

"Both of them like the grass and they both look like good chances," Swain said.

"It is a bit of a drop in grade for Magnetic Beckers. He’s been racing well.

"Bowlem Over could be the slightly better chance, just with the front row draw he could race handy which he likes to do.

"He’s won at Gore on the grass before, too."

Brent Barclay will drive for both the Gray and Swain stables, linking up with The Big Lebowski, Magnetic Beckers, Jaccka Ace, Arma Forrest and Daisymerollin.