Two serious winning chances for Goodman

The gate speed of Captain Amore makes him and junior driver Georgia Goodman a formidable comination in race 9. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

Georgia Goodman will be out to keep up her winning form on Transport Services Ltd Wairio Cup Day.

The junior driver comes into Wairio’s big meeting tomorrow after notching the second win of her career in the sulky with Beaudiene Quick Step at Ascot Park last week.

Goodman links up with two serious winning chances at Central Southland Raceway, one of whom clashes with her last-start winner.

The reinswoman will combine with the Alister Black trained-Captain Amore on the back of his last-start third at Ascot Park.

"Alister has been good to me and he is keen to see me get a win in his colours.

"The horse went great last week. He was fresh up after a bit of a break and fought on pretty well for third.

"He has good gate speed and he likes to race on the pace. Both of his wins have come in front.

"This week it looks like a slightly easier race and he’s got a good draw, so he should be a pretty good chance."

Goodman’s workmate at the Nathan Williamson barn, Oliver Kite will take the reins behind Beaudiene Quick Step to make a highly anticipated return to race-day driving after a recent stint working in Australia.

Beaudiene Quick Step charged home from off the pace in his last-start win for Goodman and he looks a handy chance again.

The pacer has recently moved south so he can train in Williamson’s equine swimming pool while also providing Goodman with more race-day opportunities.

"He has a nice turn of foot. He had gone good races since coming down here but he had been unlucky."

Goodman also drives Rise Up N Dance for the Williamson stable today.

The pacer brings nice form and also draws a good barrier for the junior driver.

"I drive him in work quite a bit so I know him quite well."

"I am lucky that Nathan and the owners put him in this race to try to get a penalty-free win."

"He has been in good form and he’s got a nice draw so he should be a good each-way chance."

Goodman will compete in teal driving pants as part of harness racing’s Team Teal campaign which raises funds for ovarian cancer research.