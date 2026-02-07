Four horses who may brighten your long weekend

Transport Services Ltd Wairio Cup Day is always a popular day on the southern harness racing calendar. Ahead of this year’s edition, harness racing journalist Jonny Turner has assessed the fields and found four horses to follow.

SKINNY DIPPING

Race 2

She was beaten fairly and squarely in her last start at Ascot Park in what was a fairly ordinary display.

However, I am keeping the faith in this talented filly and expect her to be hard to beat.

There are a couple of factors which look to be key in Skinny Dipping putting her best foot forward this week.

She should strip fitter as that last start came on the back of a freshen up.

She’s also back to racing over a mile, which looks to really suit the speedy filly.

Expect Skinny Dipping to be in front, out of trouble and to take plenty of catching.

WAG STAR

Race 8

Unless he runs into some shocking bad luck, there should be no excuses for Wag Star tomorrow.

Just three starts ago, he was third at group 1 level in the Invercargill Cup behind newly crowned New Zealand Horse Of The Year in Republican Party.

That’s nice form for any race, but it looks even better when you consider Wag Star shares the 20m backmark with horses that don’t bring the same form references.

While narrowly defeated last start, he threw away victory when slackening off and gawking around late.

It is possible this cunning character could do the same again.

But on pure ability, he should be winning.

RAKAMICK

Race 3

He’s well overdue but today might just be his day.

Rakamick has raced honestly throughout the summer, without too much luck at times.

That could change today with his nice barrier draw, suitable field and top driver on.

But perhaps the most important aspect is the drop in grade Rakamick gets on Sunday.

He’s been racing handy enough horses recently and now takes on a line-up with many who are honest but don’t win out of turn.

He’s a tough customer and should give his backers a nice run for their money.

CAPTAIN AMORE

Race 10

Gate speed looks the key to this pacer’s hopes of breaking back into the winner’s circle on Sunday.

Captain Amore has plenty of early toe which is a clear advantage to him when he takes on an even line-up.

He should cross to the lead early and from there, he is set to get a major advantage over some of his key rivals.

Captain Amore's main danger is Ebonezy who could settle in a tough spot from her barrier 1 on the second row draw.

He has a 2 from 20 strike rate, which shows he doesn’t win out of turn.

But Captain Amore looks well placed at Winton and a big winning threat.