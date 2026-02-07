Republican Party facing huge task

Republican Party has drawn well in tonight’s Lilmore Cup. Photo: HRNZ

Cran Dalgety knows the reality of the challenge ahead.

Even with a kind barrier draw, Dalgety admits beating Australian champ Leap To Fame will be a massive task in tonight’s 150,000 group 1 Kilmore Cup (2180m).

Republican Party gained an early edge with gate 2, while Leap To Fame is the lone second-row runner from gate 8.

Dalgety is also mindful Republican Party has not raced for five weeks going into Kilmore.

"Compare that with Leap To Fame, who is rock-hard fit and having his fourth race in as many weeks," he said.

"Yes, our guy worked terrific at Pukekohe last week, but nothing beats racing to peak them. Whatever he does this week will bring him for the Hunter Cup the week after."

Republican Party arrived in Melbourne last Sunday, just hours after being crowned New Zealand Horse of the Year following his huge 2025.

"I’m here with him now. He’s handled the trip well and is bright and bouncing around," Dalgety said.

"I’m sure he’ll go well this week, but realistically, if we can run a good second to Leap To Fame this week, it’ll show he’s on target for the Hunter Cup.

"While the Hunter Cup will obviously be much stronger again with Kingman and Swayzee there, having them in it could actually help us.

"We need to sit off them, hope they go hard at each other, and we have the last shot at them.

"We can’t go toe to toe with them and beat them. The recent records show that."

One big thing in Republican Party’s favour this week is the short 2180m distance at Kilmore compared to the staying trips Leap To Fame has relished at Ballarat and Cranbourne the past two weeks.

The Kilmore 2180m is a glorified sprint race.

Despite that, Leap To Fame was quickly backed from $1.30 into $1.22, Republican Party easing from $3.10 to $3.30.

"That is a help, but the way Leap To Fame’s going, I’m sure Grant will turn it into a real staying test anyway," Dalgety said.

"It’s pretty daunting when you see what he [Leap To Fame] did in that hot field last week at Cranbourne.

Leap To Fame needs to win again this week to keep his hopes of a new $1million Summer of Glory bonus alive.

Having won the Ballarat and Cranbourne Cups, the champion Queenslander can bank the bonus if he adds Kilmore and the Hunter Cup.

Champion trotting mare Keayang Zahara has this week off, which paves the way for her star stablemate, Jilliby Ballerini, to win the $75,000 group 2 Kilmore Trotters’ Cup.

Jilliby Ballerini, who has won all three starts since returning from a New Zealand raid last November, has drawn the pole, looks a likely leader and is $1.50 favourite. — HRNZ

By Adam Hamilton