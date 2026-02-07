Racey Krusa one they have to beat

Racey Krusa will be trying to win five on the trott in the Highway Services Handicap Trot at Winton tomorrow. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

The horse bringing the hottest form to Transport Services Ltd Wairio Cup Day is a 9-year-old lining up for his 82nd start.

Racey Krusa will be out to continue his brilliant form since shifting south to Amber Hoffman’s Waikouaiti barn when he starts in the feature trot at Central Southland Raceway tomorrow.

Hoffman has reignited the veteran’s career, producing him to win his past four starts and five of his six attempts in her colours.

While those results speak for themselves, Hoffman is not keen on taking too much of the credit for Racey Krusa’s hot form after taking over his training from breeder-owner Bruce Graham.

"I honestly think it has just been the change of scenery.

"He is a very happy horse. We sort of train him like a galloper.

"He is on the lead a lot. He only went in the cart once before his last race.

"He’s only a little fella but he tries really hard and he has got great manners.

"It has been great for Bruce because he hasn’t been in the best of health, but he has gotten a kick out of these wins."

Racey Krusa has formed a potent combination with junior driver Wilson House, who is undefeated on the trotter with four wins from four starts.

It is not only House’s cool and calm approach that has helped the 9-year-old build such brilliant form.

"We have been lucky to have picked up a penalty-free win at the end of last year and then another early this year.

"So he has been able to play around in those lower grades.

"Wilson gets on super with him. He is driving so well."

Racey Krusa will step up in grade on Wairio Cup day but he still looks like he will be very competitive.

"He is in a great headspace, so it will be interesting.

"He has been going great so we are hoping he can keep it going.

"His biggest asset is his manners, so hopefully he can settle handy enough from his handicap."

Hoffman starts Deny Everything in the Transport Services Ltd Wairio Cup.

The pacer was luckless in his last start in the Waikouaiti Cup.

"He ran into brick walls down the straight last weekend.

"He was slow away, which didn’t help. He is going to have to step much faster if he is going to be in it this week."

Nutcracker looks a strong hope for the Hoffman barn at Winton when she starts in a suitable lineup.