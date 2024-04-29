Successful time for Little at Winton with winning double as owner-breeder

Winton race track. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Invercargill breeder-owner Murray Little’s two starters, Captainshavtime and Wehavtime, led throughout and could not be caught when scoring in trainer Brett Gray’s colours at the Wairio Trotting Club’s meeting at Winton on Saturday.

The victories enabled Little to bring up a winning double for the second time in his involvement in harness racing, with a common link between the two occasions.

"It doesn’t get much better than that.

‘‘I have had two wins once before with Mach’s Back and Captainshavtime’s mum Betterthanbrie," Little said.

While lawyer is Little’s day job, he spends much of his downtime working with the horses he breeds at his Invercargill property.

Captainshavtime is among those the breeder-owner has enjoyed taking through to the track.

"She was always a nice wee filly. When she was a weanling she used to follow me around the box.

"I have got a lot of time for her.

"She is just a nice horse and does everything right."

Captainshavtime is likely to head to Addington in Christchurch in a fortnight for the group 2 Bionic Chance Bracelet.

After mixing it in strong 2- and 3-year-old company during his career, Wehavtime was able to break through for his maiden success on Saturday.

The 3-year-old thrived when stepping back sharply in distance to one mile [1609m].

"He is probably suited to the mile. Over the longer distances he is not as good, but he went well today, too, and I am pretty pleased with him."

Wehavtime will be freshened by the Gray stable following his maiden win.

Little also finds time to be involved with the administration of harness racing at a range of levels.

It is a journey that started with the Invercargill Harness Racing Club, of which Little is now a life member.

"I think I have been on the Invercargill committee for in excess of 20 years.

"I didn’t believe Southern Harness had been going for 15 years and I have been on it from the outset.

"And Penny Baynes and I are now on the [Harness Racing New Zealand] national forum, representing the southern region.

"There have been lots of Zoom calls, and I think there will be a lot of positive things you will see in the next five to six months."