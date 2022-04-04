Weighty haul for Wakatipu

Wakatipu High School completed an impressive week by adding a further three medals to its tally.

The Queenstown squad finished with eight medals at the Maadi Cup, which finished at Lake Ruataniwha on Saturday.

Wakatipu had already won five medals on Friday, spurred on by the South’s star of the regatta, Marley King-Smith, who claimed a gold in the single sculls, as well as a further gold and bronze.

Neve Bates and Olivia Key were among the medals on Saturday.

They teamed up to claim bronze in the under-17 girls double sculls, while joining Keely Erskine, Phoebe Cavanagh and cox Emily Howick to win bronze in the quadruple sculls.

Xavier Small and Ashton White won the school’s other medal, a bronze in the boys under-16 double sculls.

They followed John McGlashan College duo Matthew O’Meara and Oliver Hamilton, who won silver.

Mark Smith and Fynn Allison added another medal for John McGlashan, a bronze in the under-18 double sculls.

Columba College added two medals to its total as well.

Millie Scott and Bridgette Sutton won bronze in the girls under-17 pair.

In the girls novice under-18 coxed quadruple sculls, Grace Heath, Briar Duncan, Hannah O’Neill, Olivia Davies and cox Isabella Davey claimed silver.

Eleanor Baldi gave Bayfield High School its first medal of the regatta — and became just the second rower from the school, after Eva Hofmans, to win a Maadi Cup medal in at least 50 years.

She replicated Hofmans’ efforts from three years ago, winning silver in the girls under-18 single sculls.