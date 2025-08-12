Lightfoot solid in Lithuania

Harry Lightfoot. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT

Harry Lightfoot has made a solid debut in the black singlet.

The Wakatipu High School stroke and his Macleans College crewmate, Nathan Strachan, wrapped up their world under-19 championships regatta in Trakai, Lithuania, at the weekend.

They finished second in the B final in 7min 0.25sec, behind Swiss crew Remy Christ and Mark Studhalter, who finished in 6min 59.88sec.

It was a fine effort from the Kiwi pair, especially considering it was the first time Lightfoot had raced alongside Strachan, who won the under-18 single sculls at the Maadi Cup at Lake Karapiro earlier this year.

Lightfoot has been a force on the water all year.

He had a standout Maadi Cup with several podium finishes, including gold in the boys under-17 and under-18 double sculls, alongside Sebastian Watson, and gold as part of the champion under-18 coxed quad. He also finished fourth in the single sculls.

Watson was also selected for the New Zealand under-19 development team to compete at the Continental Challenge Cup regatta in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in the United States.

Other Kiwi crews showed their worth in Lithuania.

George Marshall, Blake Cooper, Payo O’Sullivan, Corben Campbell, Jack Buckley, Ben Allan, Bede Giera, Luke Tompkins and cox Eliza O’Meagher finished sixth in the men’s eight A final in 6min 11.62sec.

Eleri Clare, Sadie Mason — who hails from Omarama and attends Twizel Area School — Charlotte Peterson and Angalla Carney won the women’s quad sculls B final in 7min 9.77sec.