Ah, those early rugby days ...

Pirates Old Boys lock Anton Schroder charges at the Marist defence during a Southland premier club game. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY

1. Favourite rugby memory?

Probably playing under-9s rugby on Lansdowne Park in Blenheim. That was my favourite time playing rugby. They’d just built the new stadium up there and it was pretty cool.

2. Hardest opponent?

It pains me to say it but it would be Southland Boys’ when I was coming up through Otago Boys’. The team we could never beat. And it’s tough down here when I’m playing with everyone that was in that team.

3. What rugby player do you admire and why?

I was a big Sam Whitelock guy. He was massive in the lineout, and had the engine to keep going all the time. He was a major threat over the ball as well. Just everything I wanted to be.

4. What do you do to relax?

Golf. I’m no Tiger Woods but I love going out with my mates and just having a hack to clear the mind.

5. If Anton Schroder is cooking, what are we eating?

I make a really good lemon meringue pie for dessert.