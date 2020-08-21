North v South clash postponed for a week

First five-eighths Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders) and Beauden Barrett (Blues). Photo: Getty Images

The North v South rugby match has been postponed by a week.

As first reported by The New Zealand Herald yesterday, the postponement became the preferred contingency plan when it was revealed that the Auckland-based players would not get an exemption to leave the region.

The game was thrown into jeopardy as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland last week, and the resulting sudden switch to alert level 3 in Auckland, and level 2 in the rest of the country.

The North and South squads were due to assemble in Wellington on Monday to prepare for the match, with contingency plans under way to play the game at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, August 29.

However, New Zealand Rugby's General Manager Professional Rugby and Performance said today that the 14 Auckland-based players in the North squad, as well as five support staff, had not been granted an exemption to leave Auckland.

"We're disappointed that the game can't go ahead at this stage next week, but we understand and respect the Government's decision. We're no different from hundreds of other New Zealanders who have also had their requests for exemption turned down, so we have to abide by the decision," Chris Lendrum said.

The game is doubling as an All Blacks trial and its purpose will be limited should the Blues contingent not be involved.

The teams won't assemble next week in Wellington as planned and the game will now be postponed to Saturday, September 5.

Depending on further Government announcements on Covid-19 alert levels, the match will be played at either Auckland's Eden Park or Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Fans who have bought tickets to the match, originally scheduled for Eden Park on August 29, are encouraged to hold onto their tickets until further notice.

"We remain solution-focussed, will look to get the game played a week later and remain excited at the prospect of these two teams going head to head," Lendrum said.

A decision on whether or not the game will be played in Auckland or Wellington on September 5, and other details on the game, will be made following the Government's next announcement on Monday.

If Auckland returns to level 2 on Thursday, that will be enough to allow both teams to assemble in the city on Monday, August 31 and prepare for the match on September 5.

However, if Wellington returns to level 1 while Auckland is still at level 2, then that would make a shift of venue likely, as it would allow fans to attend, and revenue to be gained.

NORTH SQUAD

Hookers: Asafo Aumua (Wellington), Ash Dixon (Hawke's Bay) and Kurt Eklund (Auckland).

Props: Alex Fidow (Wellington), Ayden Johnstone (Waikato), Angus Ta'avao (Auckland), Karl Tu'inukuafe (North Harbour) and Ofa Tuungafasi (Auckland).

Locks: Scott Scrafton (Auckland), Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland and captain) and Tupou Vaa'i (Taranaki).

Loose forwards: Lachlan Boshier (Taranaki), Akira Ioane (Auckland), Dalton Papalii (Auckland), Ardie Savea (Wellington) and Hoskins Sotutu (Auckland).

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara (Wellington), Aaron Smith (Manawatu) and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Taranaki).

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett (Taranaki).

Midfielders: Rieko Ioane (Auckland), Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato) and Peter Umaga-Jensen (Wellington).

Outside backs: Caleb Clarke (Auckland), Mitchell Hunt (Auckland), Damian McKenzie (Waikato), Sevu Reece (Waikato) and Mark Telea (North Harbour).

SOUTH SQUAD

Hookers: Liam Coltman (Otago), Andrew Makalio (Tasman) and Codie Taylor (Canterbury).

Props: George Bower (Otago), Alex Hodgman (Canterbury), Nepo Laulala (Canterbury), Tyrel Lomax (Tasman) and Joe Moody (Canterbury).

Locks: Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Southland) and Samuel Whitelock (Canterbury and captain).

Loose forwards: Tom Christie (Canterbury), Shannon Frizell (Tasman), Dillon Hunt (Otago), Reed Prinsep (Canterbury) and Tom Sanders (Canterbury).

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie (Tasman), Mitchell Drummond (Canterbury) and Brad Weber (Otago).

First five-eighths: Josh Ioane (Otago) and Richie Mo'unga (Canterbury).

Midfielders: Braydon Ennor (Canterbury), Leicester Faingaanuku (Tasman), Jack Goodhue (Canterbury) and Sio Tomkinson (Otago)

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett (Canterbury), George Bridge (Canterbury) and Will Jordan (Tasman).

A number of players were unavailable for selection due to injury, including 2019 All Blacks Dane Coles, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane and Ngani Laumape.