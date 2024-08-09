Auckland, Canterbury the ones to watch

Former Spirit halfback Abigail Paton will add firepower to a rising Canterbury side. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Defending Farah Palmer Cup champions Auckland have the chance to go all the way again.

They will lead the competition’s premiership grade from the front, but will have last year’s beaten finalists, Canterbury, hot on their heels.

Canterbury, never far from the top of the pack, have signed former Spirit halfback Abigail Paton, who grew up in East Otago.

Hazel Tubic and Jaymie Kolose add firepower for Counties-Manukau, Bay of Plenty have a good spine and Waikato and Hawke’s Bay can never be counted out either.

Northland make the jump to the premiership after winning the championship last season.

In the championship, Manawatu — last year’s beaten finalists — look strong again with Selica Winiata, who brought up 100 games last year, at the back.

Otago have a wealth of depth to lean on and Wellington, who dropped from the premiership, also look good, with plenty of former Black Ferns in the mix.

Former Otago first five Olivia Waldron is one of the more experienced players for North Harbour — who have 15 new players — with 19 caps.

Tasman are always a wildcard that you cannot count out and Taranaki have at least 11 new caps in their squad.