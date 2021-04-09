Friday, 9 April 2021

Amazing try goes viral after Otago club rugby game

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Club Rugby

    One of the craziest tries you'll ever see has been caught on camera in Otago.

    The video from a recent pre-season game between the Harbour Hawks and Southern Magpies in the Otago premier rugby division has now been viewed thousands of times online.

    The video was posted to the Rugby News Facebook page on Friday, with a description labelling it "the funniest try ever".

    It shows Hawks playmaker Logan Allen putting up a kick that ricochets off an opposition player's head as he leaves the field injured. The ball then miraculously bounces up perfectly for Michael Graham to score a runaway try.

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter