Saturday, 24 April 2021

Dunedin Premier Rugby score updates

    Join us for score updates from today's Dunedin Premier Rugby matches.

    The scores:

    Taieri  18-20 Green Island  (Speight's Shield Challenge) Full-time

    University 22-26 Kaikorai Full-time

    Alhambra Union 33-14 Southern Full-time

    Dunedin 16-17 Zingari Full-time

