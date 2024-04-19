Hard-fought shield match likely

Owaka captain Tyler Hammer charges into the Toko defence during the Southern Region club rugby game in Owaka on Saturday. PHOTO: KAYLA MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

This weekend marks the end of the first round in the Southern Region club competition with numerous sides jostling for positions on the ladder before points are awarded.

The round starts in Clinton tonight as the home side take on Owaka for the Bill Mitchell Memorial Shield.

Clinton had the bye last weekend so will be rested and ready for action, while Owaka’s poor discipline cost them a win at home against Toko last weekend.

Both sides sit on six points with only a bonus-point win separating them and fifth place.

Owaka hold the Bill Mitchell and these matches are usually passionate and physical encounters.

The match of the round features the unbeaten Crescent side heading to Balclutha to take on bitter rivals Clutha.

Crescent are sitting pretty at the top of the standings and are coming off another strong win, this time at Heriot’s expense.

Clutha took 60 minutes to find their groove before putting Lawrence to the sword last weekend.

Clutha stalwart Kerrod Baldwin is bringing up his 100th appearance in the red and white, which will add to the occasion.

West Taieri will be looking to defend their unbeaten streak and the McIntosh Cup as they welcome bottom-of-the-table Heriot to Outram.

The home side are coming off a strong win over Clutha Valley last weekend, which helped them move into second spot on the ladder.

Heriot have yet to win a game this season and will need the game of their lives to change that this weekend.

Toko managed to secure their first win of the season last weekend at Swamp Hen Park, which has moved them off the bottom of the log.

Toko are back at home this weekend against Lawrence, who are now in fifth place after some strong showings so far this season.

Lawrence lost to Clutha last weekend but are more than capable of taking the win here.

- By Francis Parker