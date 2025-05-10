Kaikorai crushes Harbour as Dunedin snatches late win

Dunedin scored late to edge Southern 18-16 in a tense encounter at Bathgate Park for the Ron Reggett Memorial.

But the big winner today was Kaikorai, who smashed Harbour 69-15 at Watson Park.

The Hawks had previously set the benchmark in the competition, so the result will have surprised most punters.

A depleted Green Island team limped past an injury-hit Zingari-Richmond at Miller Park.

Kaikorai took on Harbour at Watson Park today in the seventh round of the Dunedin men's premier rugby competition. Photo: Peter McIntosh

And University got back into the winner’s circle with a 61-19 win against Alhambra Union at the North Ground.

The students led 28-0 after 15 minutes. But the Thode twins both crossed for five-pointers to cut the gap.

AU hung tough during the early stages of the second half but faded and conceded a bunch of tries in the final quarter of the game.

University hooker Oliver Hatch grabbed a brace of tries and winger Jeremiah Asi also crossed twice.