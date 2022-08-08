Semifinalists found in schools competition

The semifinals for the Otago Schools Rugby Championship are set.

The competition now splits into three groups of four.

In the top tier — the ODT Cup — John McGlashan had secured top spot a week ago, but underlined its dominance with a 40-13 win over King’s at McGlashan on Saturday.

Jack Timu scored three tries to help his team post its 10th consecutive win in the competition.

King’s now has the unenviable task of finding a way to bridge the gap. It has qualified in fourth spot and will play Johnnies in one semifinal, while Southland Boys’ will host Otago Boys’ in the other.

Southland dispatched Waitaki Boys’ 64-7 on Saturday and has had the wood on Otago Boys’ this season, winning both round robin games comfortably.

Otago Boys’ edged Dunstan 27-19 in Alexandra.

In the Ritchies Cup (the middle four), Waitaki Boys’ will host Mount Aspiring, and Wakatipu will host Dunstan in the other semifinal.

Mount Aspiring registered a comfortable 52-17 win over Otago Boys’ 2nds in its last round-robin game, and Wakatipu had a healthy 42-12 win against South Otago.

In the bottom four semifinals, St Kevin’s host South Otago and Taieri will be at home to Otago Boys’ 2nds.

St Kevin’s had a 38-12 win against Taieri in the weekend. It shapes as the strongest team in that tier.

The winners of the semifinals in all three divisions will progress to their respective finals.

The Otago Cup final will be played at Forsyth Barr Stadium on August 20. The winner will earn a place in the South Island final against the champion school from the Crusaders region.

That match will be played in Christchurch on August 27; the victor will progress to the national top four tournament.

There is no co-educational top four tournament this season, but there is a girls’ top four.

Otago Girls’ and St Hilda’s will play in the Otago final in August 17. The winner will play the Southland qualifier on August 22 in Dunedin.

The South Island final is also being held on August 27, with the winner to earn a place in the top four finals.