ODT Rugby Chat in Arrowtown

PD was in Arrowtown at the weekend looking at the Arrowtown v Cromwell game for ODT Rugby Chat bought to you by Garador. He caught up with a few of the Heavies such as Chair of Country rugby in Tiny Carruthers and Arrowtown Club President Dan Eyels. He had a chat with the two captains post game Malcolm and Stef for their thoughts, both locks so they were brief!. He also to finish had a quick chat with the player of the day Rati all the way from Sri Lanka which really summed up who you can meet in the country.