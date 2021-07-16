Sharks fans wanting answers

The wrap

Well, the conundrum has been solved. The six was decided in the 78th minute in the last game at the Eelpit when Harbour got up with a late try against the Eels. There had to be a loser and it was the Sharks, who needed any of the four results to go their way. How unlucky, you may say. No, they just weren’t good enough. They led the Gallaway early with maximum points from their first three games but then gave up a 20-point lead and lost to cellar-dweller AU, unbelievably on their 150th weekend, and the season imploded spectacularly from there. It will be a long way back from there with a massive “please explain” from their long-suffering supporters. Southern did enough to hold out AU with a three-point win but I’m hearing if the Ponies had a goalkicker, it would have been different. GI is going backwards at the wrong time of the season and racked up its second loss on the trot when it went down in a close one against Varsity. This propelled the Bookworms into second. As expected, Kaik got the expected five points off an understrength Zingers outfit. So GI wins the Gallaway and is top qualifier followed by Varsity, Taieri, Kaikorai, Harbour and Southern. Bring on the quarterfinals this weekend.

Down on the farm

The Goats somehow remained unbeaten for the season when they scored the try from the “end of the earth” to shatter the dreams of Upper Clutha. But hats off to the Goats — they keep finding ways to win and it was an unbeaten season, so go, you good things.

As advertised, I went down to “banjo” country at the weekend and, while the weather wasn’t conducive to anything but polar bears, it reminds you that grassroots rugby in small communities is the lifeblood of small-town New Zealand, and long may it continue. They had a sponsors’ grandstand, kids from an early age and grandparents in their 80s. The Clutha Valley club is the social centre of Clydevale on a Saturday. Watch the Rugby Chat video if you don’t believe me! Anyway, Clutha Valley takes on Heriot again in one semifinal and West Taieri meets Clutha in the other. In the North — Middle-Earth — their protracted final series is going on ad nauseum. It might be resolved next weekend but don’t hold me to that.

The good oil

Pete Mirrielees, the evergreen front-rower of Harbour and GI fame, plays his 250th prem game this weekend for the Spannerheads — a monumental feat. Pete is a hard-nosed, uncompromising and, at times, ruthless player, and when he crosses the white line, he takes no prisoners, as many players would attest. I remember watching a Hawks versus Sharks game a few years ago and Pete was creating all sorts of havoc out on the field. One of the Dunedin front-rowers with unusually big shoulders finally dealt out some summary justice with one of the best late hits you’ll ever see. After the game, Pete bought him a beer because it was the hardest he had ever been hit and he felt he probably deserved it. That’s the Pete Mirrielees we know and love. Pete, you deserve all the accolades that come your way tomorrow night — good on ya, mate.

Speaking of old, Kurt Hammer, who has got to be in his 40s and has been coaching the Eels, has dragged on boots the past couple of weeks and is playing his 100th game for the Eels this weekend against Kaik. Kurt is a Taieri blue blood and a century of games couldn’t happen to a better bloke — good on ya, mate.

This weekend

Beaten again last weekend, this time by Gareth Weatherston from the Spannerheads — some expert I am! On to Andy Hunter from Kaik this weekend so a chance at redemption. GI (12-) is the top qualifier and, on paper, should be too strong for Southern. But the Magpies have just gone about their business quietly. GI has Nel and Arscott coming off the bench, but lads, forget about next week — just win this game! GI just. Varsity (12-) takes on Harbour at home and is playing pretty well so I’m thinking it gets up especially with the backline it is running out. Harbour has a big pack and will take Varsity on up front, and with Elton steering the ship, it is a serious contender. Varsity just. The Eels (12-) are at home at their beloved Eelpit and are a solid unit right across the park. Lentjes is playing some minutes and Nick Henderson, their best player, is back, so they go in as favourites. Kaik is nearly back to full strength and is into this up to its elbows. Taieri just.

In the country, destroyed PL last weekend, as Upper Clutha coughed it up on fulltime. On to Spencer Morrison from Clinton and have I told you I’m good in the country? Clutha Valley (12-), after the dress rehearsal last weekend, does the same again to Heriot in the semi. The Market Gardeners (12-) go in as favourites against Clutha but it will be awfully tight. Crescent (12-), the Coalminers, should get it done over Clinton, and Owaka (12-) might get up away at the Prison over Toko.

