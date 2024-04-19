Star to apply lessons learned

Star Rugby Club president Andrew McHugh

The feature game in round four of the Southland premier club competition tomorrow is between Woodlands and Star.

The Scruffy Butt Memorial Shield will be up for grabs out at Woodlands. The shield adds some extra motivation to a game that already had some sting to it, after both sides suffered losses last weekend.

Star were beaten 37-22 by the Eastern Northern Barbarians. Star scored three tries on the trot before letting their opponents into the game.

Star coach Brayden Mitchell said his team learned plenty from their first loss.

"It showed us that we need to be smarter and more disciplined in what areas we run the ball."

The Star scrum held up well against the Barbarians, and will get another stern test this week by a representative front row at Woodlands.

Mitchell reported that Star still had a few players out injured, and it was going to be a headache selecting the team when they returned.

Marist will host defending champions Pirates Old Boys Hawks at Miller Street.

Marist provided the highlight in round three when they beat Woodlands 40-37, and coach Derek Manson said it would have been an entertaining game to watch for neutral supporters.

Manson said his team were keeping their heads down and just worrying about themselves.

"Our core squad is very good — we’ve got threats right across the field — but it is no secret that we lack depth. We are going to need some luck to avoid any more injuries."

Outside back Curtis Tarrant and prop Hamdahn Tuipulotu are due back on the field soon.

Marist and Hawks supporters will pack the sidelines tomorrow, and with the B teams playing the curtain-raiser, it ensures the clubrooms will again be full at Miller Street.

Invercargill Blues will host the Eastern Northern Barbarians at Balmoral Drive.

Blues’ home ground is in top condition in the club’s 150th season, which will be celebrated at King’s Birthday Weekend.

The Blues team is up against it on the field this year, but their attitude was spot on in the first half last week, when they frustrated the Hawks into mistakes.

After receiving two yellow cards in the second half, Blues will need to improve their discipline tomorrow if they are to compete with the Barbarians.

- By John Langford