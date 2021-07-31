Taieri win Premier rugby final

Taieri first-five Cameron Millar drilled six penalties to help seal a 21-17 win against Green Island in the Dunedin premier club final at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

Fullback Caleb Leef also nailed a rare dropped goal.

The match attracted a crowd of perhaps 6500 and a lot of them had on the green and yellow hoops of Green Island.

Taieri celebrate their win over Green Island in the Dunedin Premier rugby final at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Grizzlies scored three tries. Prop Shane Fikken crashed over from close range, speedy winger Michael Manson showed some tremendous speed to score in the corner and veteran front rower Peter Mirrielees score with about eight minutes remaining to set up a tense finish.

But Taieri showed composure and held on to clinch back-to-back titles. It is the clubs' fifth senior banner since 2011.

Check out all the action in the full video above.