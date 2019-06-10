Kicking difference in Toko win

Blair Young

Toko overcame Heriot 22-20 in a physical encounter at Milton on Saturday.

Toko withstood pressure well in the first half and led 12-10 at halftime. Toko ran out of backline substitutions due to injuries and had to resort to putting forwards there to fill gaps.

The home side scored three tries, but it was kicking which proved to be the difference. Toko kicked two conversions plus a dropped goal to halfback Dylan Bungard. Heriot did not convert any of its four tries.

Semi Lacabuka and Dylan Greer turned themselves from loose forwards into midfield backs to see the game out for Toko. Kieran Calteaux had his customary good game for Toko.

Heriot prop Blair Young nabbed himself a hat-trick of tries to take his season tally to seven. Loose forwards Tom Fraser and Elliott Hancox had strong games as did second five-eighth Lee Stiven.

Clutha prevailed 10-0 over Owaka in freezing conditions at Owaka. The first half was a very tight affair.

Clutha went to halftime 5-0 ahead courtesy of winger Robin Fesilafai who dotted down in the corner for his 16th try of the season. The second half was dominated by the home side. Owaka had all the territory and most of the possession but could not crack the resolute Clutha defence.

Owaka made mistakes at critical times which gave possession away.

Clutha did venture into Owaka's half sporadically in the second half and got its reward when flanker Max Pennell pounced on a loose lineout ball and scampered 30m to score.

Forward Kerrod Baldwin had a very strong defensive game for Clutha. Halfback Zak Thoms directed play well and replacement props Phil Keighley and Dan Groen added much needed solidity around the rucks.

Tyler Hammer led Owaka by example on defence and ran strongly with the ball.

Crescent beat Roxburgh 42-17 in a commanding display at Kaitangata. Crescent's forwards played well and secured dominance.

Roxburgh was in the game in the first half but conceded a late try to go to halftime 21-7 down. In the second half, Crescent moved the ball well and tired the Roxburgh pack out.

Roxburgh's handling and execution let it down, along with some poor discipline. Crescent utility forward Nick McBride scored three tries for the home side. Chase Owen put on a good display at first five-eighth, scoring a try and kicking six conversions. Hooker Brendan Irwin and centre Ethan Edwards also played well.

Roxburgh scored three tries through forwards Cameron Moore and Lani Rooney and fullback Daniel Arnesen. Moore was a standout for his side, as was prop Andrew Abercrombie.

Clutha Valley scored with the last play of the game to beat Clinton 17-14 at Clydevale to pick up its third win of the season.

Clinton did a very good job of nullifying Valley's danger men in the first half. It capitalised on some sloppy play to lead 7-5 at halftime.

Valley switched up a gear in the second half but Clinton defended well and led 14-12 with minutes left.

Valley turned the ball over 25m out from the Clinton line and worked its way forward until hooker Adam Turnbull crossed for the match-winning score.

Forwards Sam Glasson and Reid Benge were huge up front for the home side. Daymon Shanks at fullback was exciting in patches and Macrae Sanderson added punch off the bench.

Clinton put in a great team performance. Lock Aaron Lupton was exceptional.

- Francis Parker

