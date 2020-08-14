McKenzie enjoying playing for club, farm work

Woodlands first five-eighth Marty McKenzie drills the wining penalty against Marist last Saturday. PHOTO DEBBIE FAHEY

Marty McKenzie is back "pretending" he knows what he is doing around the family farm.

For a good part of the past decade, the Woodlands first five-eighth has been boots deep in the world of professional rugby.

McKenzie, who turns 28 today, has had stints with the Crusaders, Chiefs and Blues in Super Rugby and with Taranaki and Southland in the provincial tournament.

Earlier this year, he was in Wales playing for Ospreys.

He was forced home with an injury in February which proved a blessing given sport shut down around the globe shortly after due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since returning home, the former Maori All Black has been kept busy on the family farm in Southland and his commitment to rugby is limited to training twice a week and a game on Saturday.

"It has been good, actually. I’ve played all my Southland club rugby for Woodlands and I always love giving back to the club," he said.

"It has been enjoyable to just go to club training Tuesdays and Thursdays and that’s it.

"I’ve nothing else really going on except working on the farm. It has made it quite enjoyable.

"They’ve got a good culture up there and it helps when you are winning as well."

Woodlands has set the benchmark in Southland’s premier grade this season.

Last weekend he knocked over a late penalty to eliminate Marist. That allowed Star to slip through to tomorrow’s final.

"We’ve known for a couple of weeks now that we’d be in the final and obviously it is a good feeling.

"But we were a little bit disappointing in the weekend. We probably didn’t play to our potential and it was not that good of a performance heading into the final."

Star’s strength is in its forward pack and McKenzie expects that is where the pressure will come from.

"I’m not too sure what team they are going to roll out but they will be physical and it is a traditional rivalry in Southland club rugby.

"There will be plenty on the line and I’m really looking forward to it."

McKenzie is not playing in the Mitre 10 Cup for Southland this year. He plans to remain on the farm and enjoy the break from professional rugby.

"I’m pretending to know what to do, mate.

"I haven’t spent too much time on the farm. I tell the boys I know what I’m doing but I don’t actually know how much I do know."