West Taieri has fourth straight win

West Taieri has won its fourth straight match with a comprehensive 45-29 victory over reigning champion Clutha, at Outram.

The home side started strongly as per usual with two early tries, one being a penalty try for cynical play in front of the posts.

West Taieri raced out to a 31-12 lead at halftime which killed off the game as a contest.

West Taieri first five-eighth Callum Smeaton had a strong game for the home side.

He controlled the match well and was strong on the front foot. Lock Ben Davidson and flanker Ben Scorgie were strong up front. Bax Colley at lock and Tyler Brouwer on the wing had good games for Clutha.

Clutha Valley also remains unbeaten after a 20-17 win over Heriot at Death Valley. Some personnel changes in the pre-match and an early Heriot try threatened to end Valley’s unbeaten run, but the side stuck to its guns, rolled up the sleeves and got into the players’ work.

Valley held on to the ball for long periods and frustrated the Heriot side. Valley’s defence and physicality up front matched Heriot’s especially in the first half. Heriot had opportunities to win the match in the second spell but could not convert. Valley’s forwards were led well by tighthead Jeremy Harwood in his first start of the season.

Jared Edwards and Jordan Willocks controlled things well in the halves.

Fullback Dion Muir was Heriot’s best.

Toko has picked up their first win of the season and the Reg Phillip Memorial Trophy with a 25-21 win over Owaka at Milton.

The first half was an even encounter on the scoreboard but Toko was the more dominant side.

Toko’s forwards made metres through the middle with its one-off runners.

Owaka looked good with ball in hand but handling errors and silly penalties once again killed any momentum it created.

Owaka could not clear its line effectively which brought on more pressure that Toko capitalised on. Toko’s forwards set the platform with prop Matt Lyon and hooker Bernie O’Sullivan having strong games.

Owaka prop Mafi Demont and flanker Reuben McLay had strong games up front for Owaka.

Crescent found its winning form again with a 39-14 win over Clinton, at Kaitangata.

The home side scored seven tries to two in a dominating display.

Crescent did not have it all its own way through as Clinton muscled up in the tight and held on to the ball for large periods in the first half.

It was a 10-minute spell in the first half which let Crescent forge ahead.

Clinton let the guard down and was punished. Crescent’s midfield was strong and made the difference in the backs. Aydan Edwards and Logan Mackie were strong up front. Clinton’s forwards played well together.

Kurt Thompson and Jack Clayton were good at the back.

- Francis Parker

