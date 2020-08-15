Saturday, 15 August 2020

Dunedin Premier Rugby - full time results

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Dunedin Premier

    Join us from the sidelines of today's Dunedin Premier Rugby matches.

    Scores:

    • Dunedin 27 - 18 Alhambra Union (full time)
    • Southern 43 - 18 Zingari Richmond (full time) 
    • Green Island 7 - 21 Taieri (full time)
    • Kaikorai 20 - 18 University (full time)

    Matches are being played without any spectators due to the Alert Level 2 restrictions on crowds.

    Grounds will be controlled by volunteers and some will have security guards to keep the crowds away.

    Many teams are without their Highlanders players who are playing at the same time against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    Highlanders were pulled from club matches last night after the Super Rugby Aotearoa match was given the go ahead to play behind closed doors, but with an earlier than scheduled start time.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter