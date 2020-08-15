Dunedin Premier Rugby - full time results

Join us from the sidelines of today's Dunedin Premier Rugby matches.

Scores:

Dunedin 27 - 18 Alhambra Union (full time)

Alhambra Union Southern 43 - 18 Zingari Richmond (full time)

Zingari Richmond Green Island 7 - 21 Taieri (full time)

Taieri Kaikorai 20 - 18 University (full time)

Matches are being played without any spectators due to the Alert Level 2 restrictions on crowds.

Grounds will be controlled by volunteers and some will have security guards to keep the crowds away.

Many teams are without their Highlanders players who are playing at the same time against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Highlanders were pulled from club matches last night after the Super Rugby Aotearoa match was given the go ahead to play behind closed doors, but with an earlier than scheduled start time.