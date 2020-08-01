Dunedin premier rugby wrap

Southern beat Green Island 25-16 in a tight struggle at Bathgate Park this afternoon.

Green Island led 13-10 at the break and had dominated the forward exchanges. But the home side was more dangerous out wide and scored two tries from the scraps of possession it got.

Its pack lifted in the second spell and it sealed the win and the bonus point with a late try to loose forward Brad Horne.

Taieri squeaked another one-point win. This time it beat Alhambra-Union 23-22 at the North Ground. It is the Eels' third one-point win this season.

University was too strong for Zingari-Richmond at Logan Park. It ran out 46-5 winners, while Harbour beat Dunedin 31-15 at Watson Park.