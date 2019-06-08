Harbour increase lead, Taieri and University impress

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Harbour has increased its buffer at the top of the standings with a 24-18 win against Green Island at Watson Park today.
The Hawks picked up a four try bonus point to move to 48 points.
Taieri (42 points) climbed into second place following its 22-0 win against Dunedin at Peter Johnstone Park.
Green Island salvaged a bonus point out of its loss and is in third place with 40 points.
University (39 points) was too strong for Alhambra-Union. Its 48-5 win at the University Oval has lifted it to fourth place.
Kaikorai (38 points) edged Southern 17-11 at Bishopscourt and remains firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot.