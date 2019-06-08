Harbour increase lead, Taieri and University impress

Taieri and Dunedin scrap it out in Mosgiel this afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Harbour has increased its buffer at the top of the standings with a 24-18 win against Green Island at Watson Park today.

The Hawks picked up a four try bonus point to move to 48 points.

Taieri (42 points) climbed into second place following its 22-0 win against Dunedin at Peter Johnstone Park.

Green Island salvaged a bonus point out of its loss and is in third place with 40 points.

University (39 points) was too strong for Alhambra-Union. Its 48-5 win at the University Oval has lifted it to fourth place.

Kaikorai (38 points) edged Southern 17-11 at Bishopscourt and remains firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot.