Japanese flavour to Southern this year

Japanese players (from left) Kei Kobayashi, Takamasa Havada, Kouya Hirao, Hiroaki Shitahama and Riku Kitahara are all turning out for the Southern club this year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Southern Magpies — perhaps the Southern Sunwolves.

The South Dunedin club has five Japanese players lining up this year.

Kei Kobayashi (23), a halfback, Takamasa Havada (22), a front rower, Kouya Hirao (27), a halfback, Hiroaki Shitahama (25), a front rower, and Riku Kitahara (21), a utility back, have all linked with the club — all but Kobayashi are expected to figure in the top team.

Kobayashi came to Dunedin on an exchange to study at King’s High School and six years later is still here.

He knows Kitahara, who has been here for a couple of seasons, has played premier rugby and has also made the Otago sevens team.

Four of them are living together while the others are staying with Dunedin families.

Some are students but all are looking for work.

They were all in New Zealand before the country went into lockdown and, although one player has returned home, five have remained and are enjoying New Zealand and the rugby.

They admit they are lucky as most countries are nowhere near playing rugby at a community level.

Kitahara said New Zealand rugby was completely different to rugby in Japan which revolved around companies, schools and universities.

They all agreed it was a great club atmosphere in Dunedin and they very much enjoyed the game, off the field and on it.

Hirao has played for a company team in the division below the Japan Top League and also played in the top university league, and is a handy player for Southern to have in its ranks.

Southern is set to take on Harbour in the premier grade at Watson Park tomorrow.