Farah Palmer time again

Jamie Church is dangerous on the edge for the Otago Spirit. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Premiership

Waikato

Last year: Champions.

The oil: The only thing better than winning the Farah Palmer Cup? Going back-to-back. Chyna Hohepa is a strong lineout target and loose forward Mia Anderson was outstanding for the Black Ferns XV. Halfback Ariana Bayler brings experience and back Kaea Nepia was superb for Matatu in her debut Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Canterbury

Last year: Runners-up.

The oil: Canterbury will be hoping to go one better in 2025. They finished the regular season in third place and lost 27-25 to Waikato in the final. They are boosted by Matatu props Marcelle Parkes and Ashley Palu and flanker Lucy Jenkins, who have been with the Black Ferns XV. Back Winnie Palamo is dangerous on the edges. Former Otago Spirit coach Craig Sneddon has joined as an assistant.

Auckland

Last year: Beaten semifinalists.

The oil: The Storm are packed with experience, led by Blues lock and former Black Fern Eloise Blackwell, who played her 150th first-class game last year. She will pack down with Blues lock Maama Vaipalu, who was unlucky to miss out on the Rugby World Cup squad. Former Waitaki Boys’ head boy Ben Sinnamon makes the step up from assistant to head coach. He was also the assistant for the New Zealand men’s under-85kg team.

Hazel Tubic will be the driver in a strong backline for Counties-Manukau.

Last year: Beaten semifinalists.

The oil: The Heat have one of the classiest backlines around. Experienced first five Hazel Tubic will drive them around the park and exciting Blues back Jaymie Kolose is making a name for herself. Unwanted Black Ferns Ruby Tui and Mererangi Paul will also suit up, along with nippy Blues halfback Tara Turner.

Bay of Plenty

Last year: Fifth.

The oil: Hookers Luka Connor and Natalie Delamere provide experience for the Volcanix. Connor is a a regular for the Chiefs Manawa and earned 26 caps for the Black Ferns. Delamere has been part of Matatu and the NSW Waratahs. Loose forward Georgia Broughton is solid and Taylor Kingi, a 17-year-old back, is an exciting prospect.

Hawke’s Bay

Last year: Sixth.

The oil: The Tui are spreading their wings with 19 uncapped players named in their squad. It could be something of a rebuilding year. Blues first five Krysten Cotterell is a stable hand and midfielder Leilani Hakiwai, who debuted for the Tui at 16, is fresh from her time with the Black Ferns XV.

Manawatu

Last year: Promoted from Championship.

The oil: Now comes the real test for the Cyclones. They dominated the Championship last season and earned promotion to the Premiership this season. They are packed with experience across the park, including Hurricanes Poua flanker Elinor-Plum King, and stalwart back Selica Winiata returns from a broken ankle.

Championship

Northland

Nora Maaka will be key for Northland in their return to the Championship.

Relegated from Premiership.

The oil: The Kauri have been relegated back to the Championship after failing to win a game in the Premiership last season. But that will add some fire in the belly. Prop Krystal Murray, a non-travelling reserve for the Black Ferns World Cup squad, brings big stability to the pack, as does former Kiwi Fern Nora Maaka in the loose forwards.

Otago

Last year: Runners-up.

The oil: Matt Direen makes the step up from assistant to head coach and has a strong player pool in the Spirit’s bid to return to the Premiership. They play an expansive and exciting brand of rugby that deserves a shot at the higher level. Captain Greer Muir provides stability in a relatively new loose forward trio, but there is a good spine through the pack with front-rowers Rebekah Wairau, Eilis Doyle and Tegan Hollows. Backs Georgia Cormick, Sheree Hume, Charlotte Va'afusuaga and Jamie Church are lethal.

Wellington

Last year: Beaten semifinalists.

The oil: The Pride, having been in the Premiership the previous year, were strong across the board last season, and many tipped Wellington to make the final until the Spirit shattered that dream. Hurricanes Poua captain Jackie Patea-Fereti, who has played 18 games for the Black Ferns, is rock solid, and Keira Su’a Smith is an exciting young talent.

North Harbour

Last year: Beaten semifinalists.

The oil: The Hibiscus showed great strides in their game last season and were proof the level of competition continues to rise. Captain Hailey Beale is the most experienced player in the squad with 30 caps, followed by Katelyn Hilton with 28.

Tasman

Last year: Fifth.

The oil: The Mako always offer a tough tussle and will want to build on their 2024 season. United States loose forward Jett Hayward is back for another season after debuting for Matatu and Chloe Dixon is exciting in the backs. They have 11 players in line to make their debut this season.

Taranaki

Last year: Sixth.

The oil: The Whio have struggled, only picking up two wins in the past four seasons. But they will be hoping to turn that around and push teams further this season. Assistant coach Tim Stuck makes the step up to head coach this season. He was previously an assistant for the Taranaki men.

