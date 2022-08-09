Former Otago coaches take roles with club in Japan

Two coaches with Otago pedigree are taking a step up in Japan.

Former Otago coach Ben Herring has been appointed head coach of the Toyota Verblitz club.

Ben Herring.

Herring was previously assistant coach at the Hino Red Dolphins club in his second stint in Japan, having earlier worked as defence coach for the Sunwolves and the Japanese national team after his spell in charge of Otago.

"I am looking forward to being a part of the Toyota club,"

Herring said.

"There are some quality people already there and I look forward to doing my part in helping grow this wonderful team."

Herring replaces Simon Cron, the new coach of the Western Force.

He has enlisted another Otago man as his assistant.

Ryan Martin, the former Otago and Melbourne Rebels assistant, will join Herring on the Verblitz staff.

Ryan Martin.

There had been some thought that Martin might have been a contender for an assistant coaching role at the Highlanders, but this will take him out of the running for now.

Martin and Herring will be working under a reasonably familiar face.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is director of rugby at Verblitz.

The club finished fifth in the rejigged Japan Rugby League One competition this year.

Among the squad members were former Highlanders Rob Thompson and Kazuki Himeno, All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipolotu, classy Springboks flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit.